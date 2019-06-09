Moore Real Estate | Fort Worth

The home at 6624 Sahalee Drive is open Sunday, June 9 from 2 to 4 p.m.

DeeAnn Moore of Moore Real Estate presents her listing located at 6624 Sahalee Drive in Mira Vista, Fort Worth’s only 24-hour guarded, gated golf-course community. The owners impeccably maintained the rare, three-level home located on a large elevated cul-de-sac lot. The 4,864-square-foot home includes five bedrooms, four full baths, one half-bath, three spacious living areas, three separate outdoor living areas and a full regulation tennis court. The lush landscaping provides an impressive curb appeal when arriving at the home.





Upon entry one will notice the high ceilings, the crown molding and the sparkling windows. Adjacent to the foyer through a wide arched doorway is a formal living area that hosts a wall of built-ins, a cozy gas fireplace, and hardwood flooring. Just across the entry is a large formal dining room also possessing the deep crown molding, hardwood floors and a glass chandelier with a contemporary flair.

Conveniently located off the dining room, the white gourmet kitchen offers endless granite countertops, a full suite of stainless-steel appliances including double ovens, built-in refrigerator and gas cooktop. The attached breakfast room has floor-to-ceiling windows and French doors that access the back deck. Entertain easily in the large, connected family room that has spectacular vistas.

The master suite is an owner’s retreat with relaxing seating area while the attached bath includes dual marble vanities, a free-standing tub, and separate shower. Just up the stairs one will find a large game room and three additional bedrooms.

The basements level provides access to the insulated garage and the fifth bedroom suite. This level leads to the tranquil back patio, impressive tennis court with basketball goal and yard space.

The home is open Sunday, June 9 from 2 to 4 p.m. For additional information or to schedule a private showing, call DeeAnn Moore at 817-517-4865 or visit LuxuryFortWorthHomes.com.