Helen Painter Group Realtors | Eagle Mountain Lake

The home at 12904 Gantt Road E is priced $949,000.

Built in 2009 with wear and tear almost nonexistent, the original owners of 12904 Gantt Road E designed the private gated home with lake views from every room. With five bedrooms, three and one-half bathrooms, approximately 3,700 square feet and just shy of an acre lot, the Eagle Mountain Lake waterfront home is a must see.





The outside of the home and dock area include a unique misting system, keeping spiders and bugs away all year round. Inside, the open concept living and dining areas are flooded with natural light and unbeatable views. Vaulted beamed ceilings, built-in cabinetry and a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace invites one to cozy up indoors. The living room seamlessly flows into the kitchen with tasteful granite counters that are complimented with name-brand cabinetry.

The upstairs includes a second living area that is currently being used as a game room. The outdoor patio includes a built-in grill/kitchen area and fire pit. The location on the lake provides great water depth at one’s own personal dock, 142 feet of lake frontage and a boat ramp for water toys. The home is summer ready, both indoors and outdoors.

For a private showing of the property, priced $949,000, call Robby Carson at 817-500-9235.