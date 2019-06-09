Burt • Ladner Real Estate | Gunsolus Creek Ranch

Gunsolus Creek Ranch at 1011 E. FM 2231 is priced $2,900,000.

Gunsolus Creek Ranch is located at 1011 E. FM 2231 in Breckenridge Texas just under a two-hour drive from downtown Fort Worth. Gunsolus Creek Ranch is presently an active working cattle ranch since the 1850’s. It is approximately 593.29 acres with Gunsolus Creek running through the property, with three additional dams and seven tanks.

A 3,614 square foot home built in 1989 boast all the amenities including 16-foot vaulted ceilings, gourmet commercial kitchen with spectacular views of the river, waterfall, rose gardens and endless fruit trees. A 1,440 square foot guest house is also located on the property.

Wood ducks nest up and down the river in addition to plenty of fish, deer, turkey, quail, dove and hogs. There are 300 acres of improved grasses which will accommodate 80-100 cows. The property includes a large barn and ranch house built in 1904 and a workshop with electricity, 12 working pens with water, and two separate city water meters for barn and house use. There are excellent all weather roads throughout the ranch. The Breckenridge Airport is adjacent to the ranch and there is easy access to town. This is truly a turnkey hunting or cattle ranch.

The ranch is priced $2,900,000. For further information or to set up a showing, contact Tommy Burt at 817-475-0089 or tommy@burtladner.com or Kevin Kilpatrick at 817-239-7569 or kevin@burtladner.com. Visit our website at www.burtladner.com.