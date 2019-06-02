Williams Trew | Ward Creek Ranch

Ward Creek Ranch is priced $7100 per acre.

Ward Creek Ranch is an idyllic Brazos River Valley ranch sitting in the heart of Palo Pinto County only an hour west of Fort Worth. The 880-acre ranch lies just outside the quaint community of Lone Camp and has excellent paved road access from FM 4.

Water is one of our most valued natural resources and this ranch is exceptionally well watered. With over one mile of Brazos River frontage, 1.75 miles of Ward Creek, several ponds and tank and two 165-foot deep water wells, this ranch easily surpasses the water needs for livestock, wildlife and household purposes.

An excellent 60/40 blend of heavy cover to open pastures graces the ranch. Ward Creek cuts diagonally through the property with banks varying from ten to 50 feet tall and is a bona fide wildlife sanctuary for the numerous native species that call this place home. The confluence of Ward Creek and the Brazos River offers one of the many excellent fishing holes. The river itself is a sport fisherman’s dream with numerous deep and shallow fishing holes all along the way.

This is an overall excellent recreational ranch that can also handle a quality cattle operation and is located well within the golden 1:30 from DFW.

The price on the unique opportunity has just been reduced to $7100 per acre. For additional information or to schedule a private tour, contact Allen Crumley at 817-480-9502 or allen@williamstrew.com. Visit landsanddwellings.com to see more pictures and video of the property.