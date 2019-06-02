Williams Trew | One Museum Place

One Museum Place is open Sunday, June 2 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Williams Trew presents One Museum Place, located in the center of Fort Worth’s Museum District and Equestrian Center. There are only two remaining condominiums. They are open Sunday, June 2 from 2 to 4 p.m. One Museum Place at 3100 West 7th Street, features 34 one-and-two-bedroom residences with extended outdoor balconies on select condominiums, spacious floorplans, kitchens with stainless-steel top-of-the-line appliances, granite countertops, and floor-to-ceiling windows. The exquisite views from One Museum Place encompass the downtown Fort Worth skyline and The Modern Art Museum.

Amenities of One Museum Place include an outdoor terrace with a fireplace, pool, and heated spa. Residents enjoy lounging in the outdoor areas, as well as the resident’s social room. Other amenities include a fitness center, a secured residential lobby, and a covered parking area.

The Cultural District continues to thrive with economic development. Within walking distance of One Museum Place there are many restaurant options such as: Eddie V’s, Blue Sushi, World of Beer, Mr. Gatti’s Pizza, Righteous Foods and retailers such as ZYN22 Indoor Cycling and Castle Nail Salon and Fort Worth’s home furnishing retailer, Domain XCIV. Coming soon to the area is the new Dickie’s Arena. To learn more about these condominiums in the Cultural District, visit MuseumPlace.com.

For additional information or an appointment to view these residences, contact Karen Hunn at 817-229-0932, Debbie Hunn at 817-994-9659, or Alana Long at 682-321-2151. For floorplans and more information regarding these developments, visit MuseumPlaceLiving.com.