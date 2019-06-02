Williams Trew | Aledo

The home at 216 Blue Stem Lane is priced $349,900.

Kristen Martin and Williams Trew Real Estate presents the Clarity home at 216 Blue Stem Lane, nestled in the quaint community of Parks of Aledo. The three-bedroom, two-bath with its flex room floorplan was built in 2016 and has been meticulously maintained. The home features custom finishes, hardwood flooring, and granite countertops throughout.

The back covered patio overlooks the large lot and beautiful greenspace full of trees. The spacious open living room includes a fireplace. Relax in the spacious master bedroom with an en suite bathroom containing a large garden tub, double sinks, and walk-in closet. The impeccable kitchen boasts of stainless-steel appliances and a large island that open to the living space, perfect for entertaining. The extra flex room can be used as an office or shut the custom-made barn doors and make it a fourth bedroom.

The home is priced $349,900 with 2,170 square feet and is listed exclusively by Kristen Martin. Photographs and other information can be found at Williamstrew.com. For showings or inquiries contact Martin at 972-741-5227 or kristen.martin@williamstrew.com