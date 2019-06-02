Helen Painter Group Realtors | Granbury

The home at 3810 Birdsong Court is priced $244,900.

The home at 3810 Birdsong Court, built in 2016, is located on almost one acre of land on a quiet cul-de-sac in the Nassau Bay II subdivision on the Fort Worth side of Granbury.

The custom-built home with two bedrooms and two bathrooms boasts 1,605 square feet. The open concept floorplan was designed with entertaining in mind. The home features large windows and plantation shutters throughout. Wood-like ceramic tile flooring is found throughout, giving it a warm inviting feeling. The gourmet kitchen boasts stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, custom cabinets and a huge island. The bathrooms are beautifully appointed with granite tops with a large walk-in shower completing the master bath.

Other amenities include a stone woodburning fireplace, ceiling fans in all rooms and an energy efficient tankless water heater. The exterior of the home has a metal roof and is dressed in stone and wood accents. The front and back offer full length covered porches that invite one to come out and sit for a while.

The property also has a new recently installed cedar/metal roof and 20-foot by 20-foot carport. Complete with close access to a public boat ramp, low taxes and no HOA dues.

The home is priced $244,900. For additional information on the property or for a personal showing, contact Tracy Hollis with Helen Painter Group Realtors at 817-239-2705.