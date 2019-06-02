Ebby Halliday Real Estate | Lake Granbury

The home at 3927 Laramie Drive is priced $574,900.

The home at 3927 Laramie Drive in De Cordova is just 45 minutes away from downtown Fort Worth, in the gated DeCordova Bend Estates. The spacious front porch overlooks the salt water pool and waterfall. The home sits on two lots surrounded by mature trees, providing space and privacy.

Boasting 3,073 square feet, the custom home offers three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The kitchen offers great space for entertaining. One will find an open room above the two-car garage that includes a kitchenette and full bathroom, perfect for a guest house or man cave.

Although not directly on the lake, it is just a few short minutes from the dock. Enjoy the neighborhood amenities that include a golf course, country club, De Cordova marina and more. The main home features solid, hand-scraped, red oak wood floors throughout. No detail is lacking in this move-in ready home. The separate one-car garage is perfect for a golf cart, but big enough to fit a car with room to spare. One truly can feel safe and secure with a three person, F5 rated tornado shelter located in the garage. The home provides plenty of extras.

The home is priced $574,900.