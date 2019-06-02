Christie’s International Real Estate | Fort Worth

The home at 3640 Encanto Drive is priced $775,000.

Christie’s International Real Estate presents 3640 Encanto Drive. Just a short distance to TCU, shopping and dining, the three-bedroom, two-bath, renovated home is one-of-a-kind.

Upon entering one is immediately captivated by warm hardwood flooring, exquisite lighting and a large, brick fireplace with an open concept living and dining room. The attached kitchen offers stainless-steel appliances, and bright, airy spaces with plenty of storage. The master suite features a custom carousal closet door with an exterior door leading to an attached patio to enjoy the lavish backyard.

Additionally, the home is situated on nearly an acre among expansive landscaping, green grasses and mature trees.

The home is priced $775,000. Contact Rick Wegman at 817-584-7033 or John Giordano at 817-991-1862 for more information.