Williams Trew | Fort Worth

The home at 2924 Alton Road is priced $2,795,000.

The home at 2924 Alton Road is perched on a hill with views of the TCU stadium. A gracious front porch and balcony provide the optimal space for outdoor living. It was custom built in 2014 for the current owner and great attention was given to every detail. It flows well for entertaining with a large dining room at the front of the home and a spacious family room at the back overlooking the outdoor living space. Leading into the study is a bar with a wine refrigerator, a sink and an ice maker.

The perfectly appointed kitchen is open to the family room with its rift sawn quartered oak wide plank floors and ten-foot French doors that flank the oversized exposed brick fireplace, which lead to the back yard and back patio. The kitchen has a large island, custom walnut cabinets, gas range, exposed brick backsplash, and commercial grade appliances. Just off the kitchen is an intimate space, with a gas fireplace that serves as a reading room. The large laundry room has connections for two washers, two dryers, a sink, a laundry sorting system, and a drip-dry area.

The 6,000-square-foot home has five bedrooms, five full baths and a half-bath. The master suite is on the first floor and is tucked away at the back of the home giving privacy from the rest of the bedrooms. The master bathroom has heated floors, double sinks, and a soaking tub. The additional four bedrooms are on the second floor, each with well-appointed en suite bathrooms. There are two living spaces on the third floor; one is currently used as an exercise room and the other as a television room.

The outdoor living space is a great extension of the home. It has a wood burning fireplace, a built-in grill, air chillers and automatic screens. Additional features are a two-car garage with 600 square feet of unfinished storage, a golf cart garage, foam insulation, whole house vac system, 4-zone HVAC, tankless water heaters and the list goes on.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The home is priced $2,795,000 and can be shown by appointment only through the listing agent, Jackie Prowse at 817-688-1477. Additional photos may be viewed at williamstrew.com.