Moore Real Estate | Fort Worth

Enjoy exquisite sunsets and resort-style living only minutes from downtown Fort Worth. DeeAnn Moore of Moore Real Estate presents her listing at 9572 Bella Terra Drive in Montserrat, one of Fort Worth’s guarded, gated communities. Masterly designed, the home offers six bedrooms, eight and one-half bathrooms, four living areas, and a large motor court with six garage spaces. Three of the spaces are climate controlled and there is also, four additional covered spaces.

Traveling down the long circular drive and arriving at the home, visitors are wowed by the architectural detail of the stone exterior and manicured landscaping. Entering through double wrought-iron doors, guests will be in awe of the towering beamed ceilings, dramatic stacked stone fireplace, and stunning windows exposing natural light and exceptional views in the great room. Adjacent to the great room, the chef’s dream kitchen shines with a suite of name-brand stainless-steel appliances, gas cooktop, double oven, pot filler, granite countertops, and oversized center island.

The master suite impresses with an adjacent study, cozy fireplace, sitting area, and access to the patio. The master bathroom pampers with dual vanities, jetted tub, and separate shower. Also located on the first floor are two guest suites and a completely private flex space with full bath and safe room that can be used as an executive office or mother-in-law suite.

Moving upstairs, the grand game room features full wet bar, adjoining media room, and access to a sprawling balcony. Additionally, there are three-bedroom suites and two multi-functional living areas.

An outdoor kitchen and sunset views compliment the backyard oasis that includes a pool with slide, grotto, sun deck, and infinity edge spa. There are too many amenities to list.

The home is open Sunday, June 2 from 2 to 4 p.m. Contact DeeAnn Moore 817-517-4865 for a private showing or visit online at LuxuryFortWorthHomes.com.