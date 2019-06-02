Knieper Real Estate | Lake Granbury

The home at 6610 Carol Court is presented by Kneiper Real Estate. The gem of a lake home is situated on the 33-mile long Lake Granbury, just 30 miles southwest of the Metroplex. The waterfront chalet features walk out water where one can walk out onto the back porch and dive right in. It sits on some of the deepest water on Lake Granbury.

The home has a great open floorplan with a huge living/dining area open to the kitchen. The whole back wall is windows overlooking the massive deck and water. There is also a fireplace and large sliding glass doors. On the main floor is a nice size bedroom plus a large full bathroom. Head up the stairs to a large storage/utility room and the master suite. This room boasts its own private balcony overlooking the lake, 20-foot ceilings, and a large master bathroom.

On the deck at the back of the home is an amazing entertainment space, perfect for outdoor barbeques and evening cocktails. Take the stairs down to the boat dock level of the home and see the large boat slip and double jet ski lifts. The home comes equipped ready for lake time fun with the boat and the jet skis. A full price offer also includes a fully furnished home. On this level of the home one will also find the bunk room and the lakeside bathroom, perfect for overnight guests.

The home is priced $349,900. Call the Knieper Team at 817-219-0456 to schedule a private tour or visit WeSellGranbury.com.