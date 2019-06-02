Ebby Halliday Realtors | Granbury

The home at 5008 Rio Drive Drive was completely rebuilt in 2017.

Dawn Cotogno and Ebby Halliday Realtors are offering the listing at 5008 Rio Vista Drive in Granbury. The home was completely rebuilt in 2017. Enjoy the majestic, water view home just across the street from Lake Granbury.

The home features a gourmet kitchen with stainless-steel appliances and recessed lighting. The oversized breakfast island is perfect for informal gatherings or meal prep. There is also a generous-sized butler pantry with counters and small refrigerator.

A conveniently located wine rack and refrigerator with bar under the stairway is optimal for entertaining. The spacious dining area can easily accommodate larger dining gatherings and offers great views to the outdoor space. The open floorplan allows for the dining area to flow to the family room.

A stone accent wall in family room will fit a sizeable television and decorations. It also features an electric fireplace, wood flooring and views into the kitchen and dining areas, perfect for entertaining.

The generous-sized main floor master bedroom opens to a private bath with an electric fireplace above the Hollywood bathtub. Completing the suite are dual sinks, separate shower, and dual closets that lead to the utility room.

The upstairs features a spacious game room with plenty of natural lighting and doors to access the balcony. A second master bedroom is located upstairs as well.

Enjoy Texas summers dining at the outdoor kitchen. The cabana-style kitchen offers over 300 square feet of additional living space with a grill, bar, sink, and refrigerator. The wood ceiling features a fan to stay cool. The backyard is large enough to add a pool.

For additional information or to schedule a private showing contact Dawn Cotogno at 817-688-7499 or dawncotogno@ebby.com.