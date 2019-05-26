Homes Williams Trew | Arlington

The custom-built home at 700 Sunrise Court is priced $2,495,000.

The custom-built estate resides on 2.253 lush acres in the Parkway North community located 15 minutes from DFW Airport, close to the River Legacy Parks trail system, next door to the Texas Rangers Golf Club, and five minutes from ATT Stadium, Globe Life Park and Texas LIVE.

Upon arrival one will enter through the gated entry that leads to the oversized porte- cochere. One can cross over the custom-built bridge to continue to the three-car garage. Enter the beveled glass front door to the patterned hardwoods as well as many custom details. To the left is the master wing that boasts tray ceilings, a large bay window and a stunning brick fireplace. The spacious master bathroom with his-and-her baths feature cool hues and custom details.

The impressive formal living room includes vaulted ceilings, custom wood paneling and wet bar perfect for entertaining. Head through the French doors to the wrap-around deck and professionally manicured grounds.

The kitchen is equipped with a name-brand gas range, warming drawer, refrigerator, ice maker and a trash compactor. Aesthetically, the kitchen is dawned with quartz countertops, herringbone wood flooring and a ceramic tile backsplash.

The family room boasts built-in cabinetry, extensive crown molding and skylights that make the room truly unique. The oversized formal dining room features wall paper, built-in cabinetry and tall raised ceilings with architectural detail.

Downstairs are two spacious bedrooms with their own en suite. Also, an oversized game room equipped with a dry sauna, full bathroom with a steam shower, wood paneled ceilings and large windows.

Amazing grounds with mature trees that secure a sense of privacy and the views of the private lake boast a sense of serenity. The slate and pavestone covered grounds allow for easy access to the custom designed swimming pool and spa.

The property is priced $2,495,000. For additional information or to schedule a private showing contact Martha Williams at 817-570.9401 or Blake Barry at 817-832.9940. To view additional photos, visit 700sunrisecourt.com.