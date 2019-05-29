Homes Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty Texas | Roanoke

The home at 1128 Thornhill Way is priced $580,000.

Fairway Ranch in Roanoke is surrounded by expansive greenbelts, neighborhood parks, miles of walking trails, and acres of placid waterways in a master-planned community. Presented to you by Jenevieve Croall of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty Texas, 1128 Thornhill Way, Roanoke shows like a model home, and in fact is the same floorplan as the Highland Homes model.

Located across from the neighborhood playground, the home features updates such as three-car tandem garage, exterior uplighting, stone landscaping edging, nail down hand-scraped hardwoods, stainless-steel double ovens and appliances, five-burner gas cooktop, quartz countertops, a white farm house sink and pendant lighting over a large and stylist turned leg island.

The master suite is truly impressive, with the closet size and the fact that it flows right into the laundry room. The master bathroom also has two vanities, one of them with dual sinks and another completely dedicated to self-pampering.

With a guest room located on the first floor plus a front office and second generous dining areas, the flow is simply perfect, both upstairs and downstairs.

Upstairs features a large game room with a dry bar and powder bath, an equally spacious media room, and two oversized bedrooms with walk-in closets and en suite baths.

Fairway Ranch is one of the newest communities in DFW and is home to the 2019 HGTV Smart Home. One has easy access to both TX-114 and I-35W and only minutes from downtown Roanoke.

The property is priced $580,000. For additional information contact Croall at 817-823-7761.