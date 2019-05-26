Homes Williams Trew | Possum Kingdom Lake

The home at 1009 Bluff Creek Point sits high above the lake on the cliff’s ridge.

A truly unique home at 1009 Bluff Creek Point with amazing views of Possum Kingdom Lake and is located inside Sportsman’s World, home of Hell’s Gate and an award-winning full-service marina. Sitting high above the lake on the cliff’s ridge, the home boasts 2,190 square feet with three bedrooms, three bathrooms, open concept living and an oversized deck for entertaining.

The unique natural stone floors flow throughout the living area and the stone fireplace is the focal point of the living room. The open kitchen features granite counter tops, breakfast peninsula, natural wood and views of the lake. Above the living room is a spacious loft and bathroom for extra sleeping space or a second living area.

The home has had recent renovations with an updated master bathroom, sliding barn doors, recent paint inside and outside and a new A/C was installed last summer. There are so many possibilities with the oversized lot (1.2 acres) such as adding a garage or adding additional room to the home. Sportsman’s World offers an airstrip, horse facilities, community pool and clubhouse and tennis courts.

Contact Lisa Neal at 432-664-5987 for a private tour of the lakeview home.