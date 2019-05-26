Homes Williams Trew | Fort Worth

The townhome at 4704 Dexter Avenue features ten-foot ceilings, arched doorways and crown molding on all levels.

The townhome at 4704 Dexter Avenue, near River Crest Country Club is the perfect solution when seeking all the amenities of a luxury home with the ability to lock-and-leave with ease. Upon entering, one will notice the architecture and craftmanship with ten-foot ceilings, arched doorways, crown molding on all levels, custom wood bookshelves and recently refinished, hand-scraped floors.

The Brownstone-style is unique for Fort Worth with its traditional features, impressive landscaping and attractive outdoor lighting. Inside, the home consists of 3,149 square feet and has three bedrooms and two and one-half bathrooms. Built by HGC in 2006, the well-designed floorplan is functional and aesthetically pleasing. The stair case is wide with a wrought iron and wood handrail or simply use the distinctive wood paneled elevator to access any floor.

Entertaining on the first floor is easy with a charming dining room, and a butler’s pantry with granite counters and plenty of cabinets. Any chef could enjoy the kitchen with stainless, name-brand appliances, two convection ovens and a six-burner gas range. The kitchen is open to the living room and has a view of the landscaped patio that includes an outdoor gas grill and fireplace.

The second floor includes the ample-sized master bedroom with French doors with a Juliet balcony overlooking the patio, a large marble bathroom, huge closet with built-ins, a laundry room with plenty of storage and a private office with built-in desk and cabinets. The third floor is comprised of two secondary bedrooms with independent sinks and a shared bath. The walk-out terrace is unfinished but could easily be updated for a second outdoor space.

For additional information or to schedule a private tour, contact Julie Webber at 817-343-1906 or Julie.Webber@WilliamsTrew.com.