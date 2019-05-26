Homes Moore Real Estate | Aledo

The home at 109 Blue Stem Lane is open Sunday, May 26 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Pamela Beavers of Moore Real Estate announces her newest listing at 109 Blue Stem Lane, located in the community of Parks of Aledo. The beautifully designed cul-de-sac home sits on an estate-sized lot of .410 acres. Four generous bedrooms sit downstairs while one over-sized bedroom or media room is upstairs. The open concept kitchen showcases the breakfast room, living room, and beautiful outdoor living space. The kitchen with island supports plenty of storage, walk-in pantry and gas stove top. Stainless-steel appliances and a breakfast bar help create an entertainer’s paradise. Formal dining, three and a half bathrooms and three-car split garage round out the home.

Retreat to the backyard oasis for outdoor cookouts. The large custom heated pool with sparkling spa is a showstopper. The great yard has a covered patio, pergola, and a grassy area. The outdoor space is ideal for entertaining and includes plenty of space for a fire pit and lawn furnishings.

Meticulously cared for with fantastic curb-appeal makes for a lasting impression. This one-of-a-kind home is ideal for entertaining and resort living.

For additional information about the home, call Beavers at 361-549-6107 or visit online at Mooreforsale.com.