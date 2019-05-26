Homes Christie’s International Real Estate | Fort Worth

The home at 3816 Hamilton Avenue is priced $997,500.

An estate of incomparable elegance, the residence at 3816 Hamilton Avenue sits on a lot on one of the most coveted streets in the historic Monticello neighborhood. The traditional, approximately 3,300 square-foot home offers a delightful mix of formal and informal living spaces, all with plenty of natural light and spectacular views of the manicured backyard.

The property was created for living and entertaining on a grand scale. The home offers three bedrooms, three bathrooms and two half-bathrooms. The renovated master suite presents massive windows and ample storage including two walk-in closets. The chef’s kitchen is complimented by multiple dining spaces and two open living areas.

The grounds have been landscaped with an abundance of mature trees, a large swimming pool and the perfect patio space, made for entertaining. The patio features an outdoor living area, full outdoor kitchen and fireplace.

The home is priced $997,500. Contact Rick Wegman at 817-584-7033 or John Giordano at 817-991-1862 for additional information.