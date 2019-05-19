Homes Williams Trew | Fort Worth

The home at 6332 Halifax Road is in the Ridgmar neighborhood. The home has just received a significant remodel that included opening up the floor plan, full remodel of the master bathroom and closet, interior and exterior painting and new light fixtures. The roof is less than three years old. The home features lots of natural light with great views of the nicely landscaped front yard with large trees and the pool and outdoor entertaining area in the back yard. Relax under the covered patio while looking at the pool, listening to the waterfalls and enjoying the large grassed backyard.

The home has a great floor plan offering three living areas, two master-type bedrooms downstairs with private en-suite bathrooms and two additional bedrooms upstairs with a bathroom and an extra family room. The kitchen is open to the large family and dining areas offering a wet bar, ice maker and plenty of cabinets for storage and a large utility/pantry room right off the kitchen.

The move-in ready home is just in time for the summer swimming months.

The home is open Sunday, May 19 from 1 to 3 p.m. For a private tour or additional information call Rozi Stone at 817-454-0250.