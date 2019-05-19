Homes Williams Trew | Mineral Wells

TBD Harrington is 35 acres, eight miles west of Mineral Wells.

Bridger Seay of Williams Trew presents 35 acres, eight miles west of Mineral Wells and only twenty minutes from Possum Kingdom Lake. The property at TBD Harrington is located two miles down Pleasant Valley Road merging into Harrington Road and boasts some of the most eye-catching views in Palo Pinto County and nestled within the oak bluffs that stretch across the western parts of the county.

Palo Pinto County is within a select few areas that truly offer it all, with its vast geographical terrain from lush bottomlands, sandy beaches of the Brazos River, to overlooking high elevations.

Whether this property is subject to a primary residence, recreational outings, or hunting grounds, the potential covers a broad spectrum. There are many recreational activities the property offers from hunting, fishing, hiking, to an evening enjoying the peaceful scenery. There is no road noise, night-lights, or close neighbors, allowing for clear night skies and privacy. The property offers an ever-changing topography through its deep creek, various viewpoints, and steep rock cliffs. Over 12 acres of the entire parcel offers many pleasant locations to accommodate a new build overlooking the bottom country and beautiful ridgelines of the area.

This is truly a perfect spot to build an exclusive weekend resort, primary home, or hunting cabin, along with the convenient drive to one of the most popular lakes in Texas, Possum Kingdom Lake.

For additional information, visit bridgerseayrealty.com or contact Seay at 940-452-1275.