Homes Village Homes and Compass Real Estate | Fort Worth

The homes at 313 Magnolia Lane and 157 Magnolia Lane are open Sunday, May 19 from 12 to 5 p.m.

Village Homes, LP and the John Zimmerman Compass Real Estate team invite one to tour move- in-ready, luxury properties in gated Magnolia West, just a golf cart ride away from Shady Oaks Country Club and the Cultural District. With many homesites already sold, there are still opportunities for homeowners to purchase and build. The Trinity River Hike and Bike Trail, Airfield Falls, and the new Heim BBQ are steps away. Owners in Magnolia West will enjoy easy access to downtown and westside restaurants and attractions, as well.

Sunday, May 19 from 12 to 5 p.m., Valerie Eberstein will begin tours at 313 Magnolia Lane, a completed and available four-bedroom home built by Village Homes. John Zimmerman’s Compass team will meet one to tour a move-in-ready Jaava Home at 157 Magnolia Lane. Both homes create open floorplans and luxury finishes, combined with all the ease and livability modern home buyers expect. Homes begin in the 600’s and range in size from 2,750 square feet to over 4,500 square feet. Plans feature master suites and additional bedrooms on the main level, and some provide plenty of room for a pool. Quality construction and excellent customer service are tenants of both builders, and the care and attention to detail will be seen when touring.

To get to Magnolia West, take Roaring Springs Road North to White Settlement, turn right, then proceed approximately a half mile. The gated entrance is on the right. Call Eberstein with Village Homes at 214-215-6630 or Robby LeBus with the JZ Compass Group at 817-456-8982 for additional information.