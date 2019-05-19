Homes Helen Painter Group Realtors | Fort Worth

The 1960’s Ranch-style home at 4316 Briarhaven Road is located on the double cul-de-sac eastern end of Briarhaven Road. The lot itself measures a commanding 140 feet in width. Although its facade may not be one’s style, one can appreciate how well in tandem all the pieces fit together.

The heavy, wide, solid plank wood front door introduces an interior that may just take one’s breath away. The great room vaults to an impressive twelve feet and peaks at the central beam. The limestone faced woodburning fireplace is original to the home in its location. The back wall is floor-to-ceiling glass with a set of eight-foot doors that open onto the 800 square foot wood and iron deck that cantilevers out over the property. The seven-inch Hickory wood flooring is laid on the diagonal and carries through most of the home. Smooth walls and surfaces are clothed in the 2016 color of the year, Simply White. Room sizes are generous, the lighting throughout is exceptional, designer wood windows are clad. Travertine, limestone and marble accentuate the bathrooms. The kitchen features top-of-the-line appliances, great work surfaces, a farm sink, commercial gas range and a wall-of-glass.

The home is priced $928,000 and marketed by Catherine Taylor at Helen Painter Group Realtors. For additional information or a private showing, call 817-975-0605.