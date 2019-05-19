Homes Giordano Wegman Walsh and Associates | Walsh Ranch

The home at 14104 Cross Oaks Place is in Walsh Ranch, a new development west of Fort Worth.

Giordano, Wegman, Walsh and Associates, an exclusive affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, presents 14104 Cross Oaks Place. The lot is positioned on a street in Walsh Ranch, a new development just west of Fort Worth.

The custom home will be complete with all amenities including four spacious bedrooms, three and one-half bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen complete with stainless-steel appliances and flawless cabinetry. The home offers ample living space with a large living room downstairs and additional common space and media room on the second level.

Contact John Giordano at 817-991-1862 for additional information.