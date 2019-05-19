Homes Ebby Halliday Realtors | Arlington

The home at 2603 Stone Haven Court is priced $945,000.

Kurt Tauzel and Ebby Halliday Realtors present 2603 Stone Haven Court. Live in Tuscan Style elegance overlooking a spring-fed pond, illuminated fountain, and a trickling stream along the entry. Located in the exclusive, gated Loch Highland Estates, the property blends stone, stucco, woods, colors, iron, arches, and loggias to create the sumptuous world of Texas Hill Country and Italian renaissance.

In the grand foyer, the sweeping stairway with ornamental iron balustrades leads to a balcony reading area, three bedrooms, the media and game room. The travertine-tiled drawing room adjoining the open foyer has a large bay window area that is a wonderful setting for a grand piano. The fireplace is adorned with marble and classic architectural cornice woodwork, and portrait framing over the mantel.

Imagine entertaining in the dining room during sunsets, with the doorways opened to the arched stone loggia, while enjoying the sound and view of the illuminated fountain. The heart of this home is the spacious family room with hand scraped wood flooring, a Tuscan style beamed ceiling, and a stone fireplace. Integral with the room is the open kitchen with granite counter tops, a large island, and breakfast room.

The study incorporates a vaulted ceiling, and another example of classic styled cornice woodwork.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The master suite with a bay window sitting area has access to the porch. A double entry shower and grand tub creates symmetry and divides the master bathroom into his-and-hers. Each side has its own granite counter vanity, and spacious furniture-style footed cabinetry. Another first floor bedroom has outside access. One of the three, second floor bedrooms with a private loggia overlooking the pond and fountain would make a wonderful guest room. All bathrooms are ensuite. The game room upstairs is decorated with a mural that depicts huge chess pieces, and the adjoining huge media room has 7.1 audio wiring. All walls are finished to look like Venetian-style plaster in a warm tone that evokes the classic Italian and Hill Country feeling.

The property is priced $945,000. For additional information about this exclusive custom home, contact Tauzel at 817-899-5566 or kurttauzel@ebby.com