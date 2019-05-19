Homes Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | Know Your Architecture: Mediterranean

The Mediterranean style home at 2709 Miro Court is priced $746,900.

Mediterranean Revival is a style introduced in the United States in the late 19th century, variously incorporating references from Spanish Renaissance, Spanish Colonial, Beaux-Arts and Italian Renaissance architecture. The movement drew on the style of palaces and seaside villas and applied them to the rapidly expanding coastal resorts of California and Florida. In the 1920s and ’30s, Hollywood movies featured romantic Mediterranean sets, and celebrity magazines showed stars living in glamorous Mediterranean manors, creating the peak period for construction of this elegant style.

Its design cues are distinctive: symmetrical façades; stucco walls; red tile roofs; arched windows with grilles; and balconies made of wood or wrought iron. The signature tile roofs copy those of Spanish and Mexican missions and are usually made of clay, shaped like half of a tube to shed water easily. The air pocket under each tile helps keep the roof cool, perfect for Texas’ warm climate.

The townhome at 2709 Miro Court in Fort Worth’s So7 neighborhood is a modern-day example of Mediterranean style. Built in 2016 and within walking distance to restaurants, shops and the Trinity Trails, it offers nearly 2,600 square feet, three bedrooms and two full baths. Its many flourishes include elegant millwork and stone and marble finishes throughout. Sliding glass doors in the airy living room lead to a private courtyard with an outdoor gas-log fireplace.

The open, all-white kitchen features glass-front cabinets and a large island. The posh master suite offers a large bedroom, a private bath, complete with glass-walled, walk-in shower and a custom closet with boutique-style built-ins.

The home is priced $746,900 and is represented by Cindy Barber.

