Homes Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | Keller

The home at 2325 Ember Woods Drive is priced $845,000.

The home at 2325 Ember Woods Drive is just 28 minutes from bustling Fort Worth.

In the heart of North Texas, Keller has earned honors and attention by pairing big-city amenities with a small-town atmosphere, and an emphasis on its residents’ quality of life. Keller boasts a top-notch school system, a variety of shopping and dining options and award-winning city facilities and programs. Two distinct districts, historic Old Town Keller and the urban Keller Town Center, are just two of the city’s economic centers, while the citywide parks-and-trails system, anchored by Big Bear Creek, offers almost limitless recreation.

Keller was settled in the early 1850s. It received its name at the urging of a Texas and Pacific Railway official, honoring John C. Keller, a well-known railroad foreman, after the site became a stop on the railroad line. The wooded region around Keller attracted settlers because of its proximity to the Trinity River, a supply of plentiful game and water and the abundance of land for cattle-raising and farming. Keller began to prosper as a trade center for the surrounding farm community. Today, Keller is energetic and diverse, an ideal blend of big-city conveniences and small-town charm.

The custom home at 2325 Ember Woods Drive offers traditional style and lots of character. With more than 4,500 square feet of space, it features four bedrooms, four full baths and an open floor plan. Its many perks include hand-scraped hardwood floors, a large gourmet kitchen with a grand island and a wine cellar with slate floors. The luxuries continue outside, with a lagoon-style pool, spa, outdoor living area, fireplace and oversized outdoor kitchen.

The home is priced $845,000 and is represented by Misty Weaver.

