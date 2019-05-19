Homes Williams Trew | Weatherford

The custom home at 111 Club House Drive sits well situated on a hill with views to the north and west

In the picturesque gated golf course community of Canyon West, on one acre sits a custom home featuring four bedrooms, three and one-half bathrooms, three-car garage, study, formal dining, game room and outdoor living area with impressive views.

Step inside to gleaming hard wood floors, soaring ceilings and large windows that provide ample natural light. A well-appointed open floor plan, the living room has a stone wood burning fireplace with custom built ins and surround sound, it opens to the kitchen with an oversized granite island, hammered copper farmhouse sink, floor-to-ceiling cabinetry, gas cook top, double ovens and a breakfast room. Enter the large game room just off the living room which also has surround sound and large windows to show off the incredible view.

A wonderful split bedroom design, the spacious east side master bedroom and bathroom have separate vanities, walk-in shower, jetted tub and double walk-in closets. The guest room has an ensuite bath and very large closet.

On the other side of the home lies the two additional bedrooms with a Jack- and-Jill bathroom, as well as a half-bath for guests. The outdoor living area will feel like a vacation on your own back patio.

The home sits well situated on a hill with views to the north and west for miles. Outside one will find beautiful landscaping, a gas fire pit with built-in seating, concrete bar to seat guests, built-in grill, fridge and an electric sun shade with views for miles.

The home was constructed in 2015 but feels like new construction with the immaculate care that has been taken with the property. Not only is it a beauty but also energy efficient as well, with a fully enclosed foam encapsulated insulation.

The community of Canyon West has something to offer for everyone with not only the golf course, but the swimming pool, sport court and pavilion in this private country setting only minutes from Weatherford and Brock ISD.

The home at 111 Club House Drive is shown by appointment only. Contact Jennifer Holland or Sabrina Coates at 940-859-6540.