Village Homes | West Fort Worth

Walsh, located just off I-30 in west Fort Worth, is approximately 12 minutes from downtown Fort Worth. Visit our Village Homes model home at 13812 Walsh Avenue to begin a tour of our immediately available homes and learn about three under-construction, one-story homes priced in the mid 300’s. The single-story homes, from approximately 1,900 to 2,300 square feet offer spacious open floorplans and three bedrooms with front porches and relaxing master suites.

The home, shown here and available to build is the Lafayette. In addition, we are showcasing our move-in ready home at 13636 Walsh Avenue on Sunday, May 19. The English Tudor home features four bedrooms, three on the main level, three baths, huge game room, two-car rear entry garage, and bonus storage space upstairs. This could be the perfect home for someone desiring Aledo ISD schools and a short commute to downtown Fort Worth.

Views and amazing amenities await Village Homes’ residents in Walsh. Residents may enjoy multiple parks and walking trails, an Olympic-sized swimming pool, professional level workout facilities, and an intriguing maker’s space for those who want to learn a new skill or work on a hobby in a safe and well-equipped environment. Walsh is also home to some of the fastest internet on the planet and is served by Aledo ISD schools, but located in Fort Worth.

For additional information about Village Homes in Walsh, visit homesofcharacter.com or contact Taylor Laska at 817-631-0206. Our model home at 13812 Walsh Avenue and other available homes will be open for touring on Sunday, May 19 from 12 to 6 p.m.

To reach Walsh, take 1-30 W to 1-20 West, exit Walsh Ranch Parkway, turn right, then left on Walsh Avenue.