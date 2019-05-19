Homes Ebby Halliday Realtors | Keller

The home at 1220 Shadow Woods is priced $860,000.

Cecily Verloop and Ebby Halliday Realtors in Southlake present 1220 Shadow Woods Court. Located in the Wildwood neighborhood, the 5,057 square foot property sits on .55 acre in the back of a cul-de-sac and features a Porte cohere with four-car garages, privacy gate and a private courtyard.

Enter the property through the solid wood double doors and be greeted by the grand foyer. Enjoy the formal living room with a soaring ceiling, plantation shutters, and double stack windows for natural light. To the left of the entryway is a study adorned with rich hardwoods. The coffered ceiling dresses the space and the built-in bookshelves offer a great place to work.

Continue past the grand iron staircase, and one will notice the designer lighting and the rich hardwood floors that expand through to the family room. On the way to the heart of the home one will pass the wine cellar and dry bar. Storage racks, lighting, custom iron gate and built-in beverage fridge make this ideal for connoisseurs. The large chef’s kitchen features exotic counter tops, working island with prep sink, rich wood cabinetry with lighting, warming drawer and a pot filler. The family room opens to the second-story and is adorned with stone accented art niches and a grand fireplace. Entertaining is easy with the first-floor game room complete with wet bar and access to the enclosed climate-controlled sunroom that extends out to the flagstone patio with built-in grill. Outside one will find a diving pool with attached spa and water feature and plenty of green space to play.

The master suite offers privacy and a place to recharge with a sitting space overlooking the pool and patio. The master bath has split vanities, a jetted tub, separate shower, tray ceiling glowing with light and a large walk-in closet. Head upstairs to find the media room with theater-style seating and a built-in snack counter. Dual balconies lead to the three bedrooms. One large room is ensuite and the other two share a Jack-and-Jill bathroom.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Located in the Keller ISD and convenient access to highways that access DFW airport, shopping areas, and entertainment, the home is priced $860,000. For additional details or to schedule a private showing Verloop at 817-739-1231 or cecilyverloop@ebby.com.