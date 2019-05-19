Homes Burt • Ladner Real Estate | Fort Worth

The home at 1209 Virginia Place is located within walking distance to Camp Bowie Boulevard, museums, downtown, shops and restaurants.

The three-bedroom, two-bath home at 1209 Virginia Place, Fort Worth is in the heart of Rivercrest. It is located within walking distance to Camp Bowie Boulevard, museums, downtown, shops and restaurants. There are wooden windows throughout the first two floors and huge walk-in closets. A spiral staircase leads to an additional living area that can be used for storage or entertaining. An expansive outdoor patio leads to the master suite with huge walk-in closet and large master bathroom.

There is an additional 615 square foot garage apartment (non MLS square feet) with great space and full kitchen that could be perfect place for entertaining, a rental space or AirBnB. With three garage bays, the home has plenty of parking for guests. The roof and plumbing have recently been updated.

For additional information contact Karly Johnson at 817-312-2100 or karly@burtladner.com.