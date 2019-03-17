Williams Trew | Fort Worth
Corrine Hyman Quast of Williams Trew Real Estate presents the townhome at 3422 W. 4th Street in Fort Worth. Located in lower Monticello, the immaculately maintained town home in is within walking distance of 7th Street, restaurants and museums and is in the heart of the Cultural District.
Built in 2012, the three-bedroom, two-and-half bath townhome has impressive curb-appeal. The spacious living area and open concept kitchen provide ample space to entertain. The eat-in kitchen has white cabinets, stainless-steel appliances, granite counters, island, breakfast bar and a large walk-in pantry.
The three bedrooms are all located upstairs. The master suite has white marble counters, separate shower and tub and two generous closets. The other two bedrooms share an adjoining bathroom and each has a large closet. There is a full-size laundry room conveniently located upstairs. The fully fenced in backyard features a covered porch. There is an alley entrance into the two-car garage.
The 1,908 square foot, move-in ready home is priced $399,990. Additional photos and a virtual tour may be viewed at www.williamstrew.com. For a private showing or more information contact Quast at 817-862-4485 or corrine@williamstrew.com.
