Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Nestled under mature trees on an oversized lot, the home at 3805 Potomac Avenue exudes quintessential Monticello charm. With gracious formals, a spacious kitchen, and a large informal living area providing views to the garden, the floor plan is versatile and functional. The five bedrooms are ample in size, and there are three bathrooms in the home.
From the appealing entry, one enters into the formal living room, anchored by an elegant fireplace. The large windows warm the room with natural light. The dining room can accommodate large dinner parties, but remains an intimate entertaining space. The informal living area, with wet bar makes entertaining both inside and outside, seamless. The kitchen provides ample storage, plus an inviting breakfast area with additional views to the large backyard.
The downstairs master suite opens to the fifth bedroom, which could easily serve as a study or nursery. An additional guest room and bathroom are downstairs. Upstairs are two large bedrooms and a bathroom. Parking abounds with a front circle drive and two-car garage.
The home is exclusively listed by Brenda Anderson and Susanna Bartolomei of Williams Trew. For additional information or to schedule a private tour, contact Brenda at 817-233-0891 or Susanna at 817-862-4428. The home, priced $649,000 will be open Sunday, March 17 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram
#ReadLocal
Comments