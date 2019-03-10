Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Williams Trew presents One Museum Place located in the center of Fort Worth’s Museum District and Equestrian Center. Open Sunday, March 17 from 2 to 4 p.m., One Museum Place at 3100 West 7th Street, features 34 one-and-two-bedroom residences with extended outdoor balconies on selected condominiums, spacious floorplans, kitchens with stainless-steel designer appliances, granite countertops, and floor-to-ceiling windows. 30 luxury condominiums have sold and four are remaining. The views from One Museum Place encompass the downtown Fort Worth skyline and The Modern Art Museum.
Amenities of One Museum Place include an outdoor terrace with a fireplace, pool, and heated spa. Residents enjoy lounging in the outdoor areas, as well as the resident’s social room. Other amenities include a fitness center, a secured residential lobby, and a covered parking area.
The Cultural District continues to thrive with economic development. Within walking distance of One Museum Place there are many great restaurant options such as: Eddie V’s, Blue Sushi, World of Beer, Mr. Gatti’s Pizza, Righteous Foods and retailers such as ZYN22 Indoor Cycling and Castle Nail Salon and Fort Worth’s premier home furnishing retailer, Domain XCIV. Coming soon to the area is the new Dickie’s Arena. To learn more about these condominiums in the Cultural District, visit www.MuseumPlace.com.
For additional information or an appointment to view these residences, contact Karen Hunn at 817-229-0932, Debbie Hunn at 817-994-9659, or Alana Long at 682-321-2151. For floorplans and more information regarding these developments, visit www.MuseumPlaceLiving.com.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram
#ReadLocal
Comments