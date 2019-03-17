Village Homes | Fort Worth

Village Homes has led the way in transforming the tornado-ravaged neighborhood of Linwood Park into one of Fort Worth’s premium urban townhome neighborhoods. Hallmarked by the neighborhood’s walkability, park space and proximity to the West 7th Street entertainment district and downtown, Linwood Park has become one of the places to live if one desires opportunities to work, play and live in the same area. Nearby restaurants, theatre, and shopping options make for a hopping and vibrant residential haven for those looking for low maintenance and lock-and-leave living.
The townhomes at 2844 Wingate Street, 76107 and 404 Wimberly Street, 76107, pictured here, are examples of the modern aesthetic and style offered by Village Homes in Linwood Park. 404 Wimberly Street features clean lines, upscale finishes, an open floor plan for entertaining, and a cook’s delight in the kitchen. Other townhomes available feature rooftop decks and balconies for enjoying views of downtown and the surrounding park spaces.
In addition, under-construction condominiums located at 2733 Merrimac in Linwood Park feature the same style and convenience featured in Village Homes’ townhomes in the area. The ultimate in low maintenance, condominiums allow buyers to personalize interior spaces, but forget about the exterior yard work or care.
For more information about Linwood Park living, visit our open house Sunday, March 17 from 12 to 2 p.m. and Thursday, March 21 from 11:30 to 1 p.m. at 404 Wimberly or contact Margo Presnall at 615-419-8460 or visit www.homesofcharacter.com.
