Virginia Cook Realtors | Fort Worth

The home in Fort Worth’s Montgomery Plaza is located in the heart of the Cultural District on West 7th Street. That means some of Fort Worth’s best dining, shopping and cultural attractions are steps away. But, staying home at this urban oasis is equally enticing with resort-level amenities including a roof-top infinity pool and poolside cabanas, an outdoor dining area with gourmet grills, manicured green and gaming spaces, a state-of-the-art fitness center, movie theater, community social areas, and 24-hour concierge service.
An elegant entrance with a wide hallway leads into the private residence at Unit #2628, which is positioned to frame pool views through a wall-of-windows that expand across the living area with built-ins.
The adjoining kitchen has granite counters, a dining bar, stainless appliances and glass tile backsplash. Two-large pantries, a utility closet for a full-size washer and dryer, plus a built-in computer work station with shelving provide plentiful storage and convenience.
Two spacious bedrooms and two full baths include the spa-inspired master suite with a walk-in closet and bath with a garden tub, walk-in glass shower, double vanities and tile work.
Added amenities include two tandem parking spaces and a nearby dog park.
Montgomery Plaza is located at 2600 W. 7th Street, and Unit #2628 is priced $395,900. To schedule a tour, contact TK Dorsey of Virginia Cook, Realtors at 817-808-6981 or tkdorsey@virginiacook.com. For additional information, visit https://www.virginiacook.com/for-sale/mls-14029849-2600-w-7th-street-2628-fort-worth-tx-76107.
