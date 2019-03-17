Ebby Halliday Realtors | Arlington

The home at 6103 Woodlake Drive in Arlington offers views and the luxury of laid back waterfront living at the Lake Arlington estate where one can own a resort-like home with breathtaking views and a cabana house. The home is conveniently located between highways I-20 and I-30.
The home, complete with an abundance of natural light enhanced by custom window coverings and plantation shutters boasts vaulted ceilings. Wood flooring is found throughout the bedrooms, while five bedrooms and five and one-half baths provide generous accommodations. The master retreat commands attention with its own comfortable sitting area and fireplace, jetted tub, linen closet, and sauna.
The spacious kitchen features a top-of-the-line built-in refrigerator and freezer, electric range, convection oven, and a double oven. Guests can visit at the breakfast bar while a meal is prepared at the spacious island kitchen with ample counter space. One can relax in one
of the three living areas that are complete with surround sound and flat screen wiring. The dry bar can be stocked with favorite beverages, convenient for guests. Outside, the gazebo
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram
#ReadLocal
provides additional space to gather. And finally, the oversized second-floor deck overlooking the lake makes for great entertaining and sunsets.
The home is priced $850,000. Visit 6103woodlake.ebby.com for additional information. To tour the home or another unique property, call Joel Arredondo at Ebby Halliday, Realtors for an appointment at 682-465-5591.
Comments