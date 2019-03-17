Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | Know Your Architecture: Ranch Style

“The ranch architectural style is like jazz and great cheeseburgers,” writes Karin Beuerlein on HGTV.com. “It’s an art form unique to America.”
Ranch style is rooted in North American Spanish Colonial architecture of the 17th through 19th centuries: single-story floor plans, native materials and interior courtyards surrounded by a U-shaped floor plan. Low-slung American homes in the style were first built in the 1930s, and by the 1950s, nine out of every 10 new houses was a Ranch house.
Ranch homes embrace open spaces and the connection between indoor and outdoor living: The backyard is usually just steps from the kitchen or living room via sliding glass doors.
The style’s design cues are distinctive: a long, low horizontal orientation; single-floor living; asymmetry; hipped or gabled roofs; flowing interior spaces; large picture windows; and an attached carport or garage. Ranch homes tend to be easy to maintain because they are often made of brick, which requires little fuss. The roofs’ wide eaves help shade the large windows from the Texas sun.
Famous examples include the ranch house in The Parent Trap, 1961, and Rancho del Cielo, Ronald Reagan’s “Western White House” near Santa Barbara, California.
The home at 4401 Warnock Court, in Fort Worth’s Tanglewood area, is an ideal example of midcentury Ranch style. Built in 1956, its many updates include the kitchen, with its granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances, and the two full baths, also with granite counters and with contemporary fixtures. Light and bright, the home features two spacious living areas and a large backyard with a patio.
The home at 4401 Warnock Court, priced $425,000 is represented by Laurie Brants and Clay Brants.
