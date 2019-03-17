Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | Fort Worth

The updated, Traditional-style home at 6412 Chauncery Place in Fort Worth, in gated Hampton Place, offers nearly 3,500 square feet of luxurious living. It features three living areas, three fireplaces, three full baths and a three-car garage. Its many architectural details include interior columns, a classic spindle stair rail and elegant moldings and millwork.
The gourmet kitchen is a chef’s dream, with top-of-the-line appliances that include a French-door oven, a second oven, a cooktop, a microwave and a warming drawer.
There are three bedrooms in all, including the master suite with an airy, updated private bath with glass-wall shower and dual vanities.
Outside, there is a covered, second-story porch overlooking the sparkling saltwater pool, and a covered patio on the ground level that boasts a built-in grill.
The home, priced $725,000 is represented by Caren Parten.
Fort Worth is famously known as “where the west begins.” Cowtown, as the locals affectionately call it, is a city of tremendous contrasts. It is renowned for its mix of cowboys and culture, of black-tie and boots. There are rodeos, cattle drives and the famous livestock shows, all set against Fort Worth’s museums and symphony orchestra. Anchoring the city is Sundance Square, 35 blocks of living, shopping, entertaining and dining, all situated alongside rows of towering skyscrapers.
Though it is chock full of historical significance, Fort Worth also possesses a unique contemporary livability. Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty agents in its two Fort Worth offices, Cultural District and Mira Vista, represent some of Fort Worth’s most beautiful, exclusive and architecturally significant homes, and the area’s great ranches and property, from weekend getaways to working spreads.
