Williams Trew | Fort Worth

The home at 321 Verna Trail N is an equine property with Mission Revival flair. The 63 acres can be an ideal homestead for someone looking for an executive horse ranchette convenient to town. The property offers the conveniences of the city in a country setting. The improvements include a main residence, two guest houses, a grand eight-stall barn and a ranch-hand house.
Built in 2017, the private main residence hosts five bedrooms and six and one-half bathrooms in 7,324 square feet, all on one level. The flooring throughout the living area is imported tile, and the bedrooms are lightly-stained oak. The main living room is open to the kitchen and dining areas and has vaulted ceilings with floor-to-ceiling windows and doors looking out over an infinity-edge pool and spa. A 2000-plus bottle wine cellar doubles as a storm shelter. Each bedroom has an en suite bathroom, and the master wing has a large office/workout room and the fifth bedroom.
The barn is a horse owners dream and has a separate entrance from the main residence. The eight oversized stalls all have 30-foot runs on the back and open into the extra-wide barn alley with a rubber tiled floor. The tack room has a saddle closet that is conveniently accessed by an automatic overhead door from the barn alley. There is a large utility room/kitchen, office, bathroom and shop. Also in the barn are two interior bays for parking a full-sized motor coach and a large horse trailer.
The two guest houses each have two bedrooms and two bathrooms and flank the barn. They would be perfect for occasional guests or full-time residents. The ranch hand home has two bedrooms and one bathroom and is adjacent to the hay and commodity barn.
Within the 63-acres, the 11 pastures have been thoughtfully placed. All of them are fully pipe-fenced and watered. The natural beauty of the property is impressive. A small canyon crosses through the middle, and at the back flows Live Oak Creek where plenty of local wildlife make their home.
This property is priced $9,995,000. For additional information or to schedule a private tour, contact Allen Crumley at 817-862-4459 or visit landsanddwellings.com.
