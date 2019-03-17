Virginia Cook Realtors | Fort Worth

The property at 1600 S Belt Line Road is minutes from major freeways 30E, 360, 161-George W Bush Tollway, Loop 12, 20E, and has potential for commercial development. The property is a prime location for retail, hotel, senior living facilities, multi-family apartments, event center or church.
Grand Prairie is one of the newest areas for development. To the east is a new elementary school surrounded by a subdivision of single family homes. Retail and strip centers are expanding daily. Ikea is 11 minutes from the property.
Grand Prairie is booming with new commercial opportunities. The property is located within 15 minutes of many new developments and Grand Prairie attractions such as Epic Central, a 172-acre park site located in the heart of the Metroplex off George W. Bush Tollway (Highway 161). Epic Central is home to Grand Prairie Public Safety Building, Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark, The Summit Recreation Center for adults, ages 50-plus and The Epic ‘reimagined recreation center’ for all ages, and future home of Playgrand Adventures. Amenities include five lakes, a grand lawn, boardwalk and more.
The Epic, a 120,000-square-foot ‘life changing center’ (opened November 2018), features multi-purpose courts with built-in seating, a grand atrium with high-tech library, theater, recording studio, large fitness center, second floor track and unique adventure track, artist studio, culinary arts room, performing arts theater, youth game room, indoor lap and resistance pool, an outdoor amphitheater and more.
The property at 1600 S Belt Line Road is priced $3,000,000. Contact Pamela Nelon of Virginia Cook, Realtors at pnelon@virginiacook.com or 817-727-0036.
