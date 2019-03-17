Helen Painter Group Realtors | Rhome

The 2,125 square-foot log-built home at 219 County Road 4653 has two stories, four bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on five rambling acres located just north of Eagle Mountain Lake in Rhome, Texas.
Upon entering the front door of the home one is greeted with eight-foot Tennessee Heritage logs constructed throughout both stories and a floor-to-ceiling, brick woodburning fireplace. The open upstairs loft comprises the spacious second living area and overlooks the warm inviting space below. The exterior of the home has been clad with siding for protection and increased efficiency and also boasts a copper colored metal roof that gleams in the sun.
The home has inviting covered porches on the front and back. It has all the storage and work space one would need with an oversized garage with attached workshop and a huge 40 by 60 steel Quonset hut with concrete slab, electrical and double sliding doors.
The property includes no city taxes. This parcel of land could easily have one or two more homes built on site. It is less than 15 miles from Texas Motor Speedway, Alliance Airport and only five miles from a public boat ramp at Eagle Mountain Lake.
The property is priced $425,000. For additional information or a private showing, contact Tracy Hollis at 817-239-2705.
