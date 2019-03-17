Ebby Halliday Realtors | Trophy Club

Natalie Winchester of the Ebby Halliday Realtors, Southlake office features the meticulously maintained Ashton Woods built home, which sits on an irregular lot that is .408 acres, with a Piedmont floor plan that is practically one-story. Downstairs is a living, four bedrooms, a separate office, three full baths, and a half-bath. Only a massive flex space and another half bath are upstairs. There is ample room in the attic for storage. Rich upgrades include wide plank wood, plush pile carpet, wifi recessed audio, a wet bar, built-in fridge and commercial-grade gas cooking.
The kitchen has a farm sink with cabinets that are soft-close, extended and have both under-mount and over-mount lighting. A walk-in pantry is separate and the butler’s area nearby has its own sink and wine fridge. Counters are all granite or marble and plantation shutters are throughout. The master bedroom is split with a sitting area, custom closet system and multiple shower body sprays. A separate laundry room is full-sized with a sink and nearby landing station.
The backyard is a refuge. It faces east with equally impressive upgrades such as slate on the patio, a fully equipped kitchen, Palm trees, and custom lighting. The pool is three-feet, five-feet, three-feet deep with a sleek water feature and Pebble Tech finish. And there is still plenty of grassy area.
In front, the driveway is extended and there are garages for three cars, all oversized with epoxy, insulated doors, and storage racks. Exterior entry doors and a covered walkway connect the garages too.
Extras include zoned HVAC, radiant barrier, gutters, and a full sprinkler system. Enjoy proximity to Lake Grapevine, Whitworth golf course, Trophy Club City trails and Harmony Park. The property is in the Northwest ISD.
The home at 424 Ramsey Trail, in Trophy Club is priced $689,000. For additional information about the property, contact Natalie at 817-304-8728 or visit www.424ramsey.ebby.com
