Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | Know Your Architecture: Traditional

Traditional architecture is a broad term for a style that incorporates modern-day elements of many classic styles, especially the structure of doors, windows and roofs. Traditional homes take into account the styles and materials that were popular in an area and, as newer construction, tie the present to the past. Homes that were built in older communities create the standard for what architects often seek to maintain.
Its design cues are many: gabled roofs with shake or asphalt shingles; tall chimneys; walls-of-brick, stucco or wood; and, often, windows with rounded or arched tops. Inside, Traditional homes often include open archways, French doors, fireplaces, parquet or plank floors and detailed ceilings, crown moldings and baseboards.
Famous examples include Julia Roberts’ character’s family home in Steel Magnolias, a red-brick Traditional in Natchitoches, Louisiana. In North Texas, the one and only Southfork, just outside of Dallas, taps into Greek and Colonial architecture but is not slavish to either.
The home at 1240 Whisper Willows Drive in Fort Worth is a textbook example of Traditional-style. Built of brick and stone, it offers nearly 3,500 square feet of perks, including four bedrooms, an open floor plan and several vaulted and tray ceilings. Of special note is the kitchen, which is reminiscent of the ones in great European manor houses, with its impressive beamed ceiling trusses and arched brick stove niche. Outside, there is a large covered porch, a three-car garage and plenty of room for a pool.
The home, in the Northwest Independent School District and priced $512,000 is represented by Thurman Schweitzer.
To learn more about architecture styles, briggsfreeman.com/architecture is a unique source of information, including history and famous homes of each style.
To see all the exceptional homes, ranches and land offered by Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty, across North Texas and around the world, visit briggsfreeman.com.
