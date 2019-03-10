Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Susanna Gorski Bartolomei of the Martha Williams Group at Williams Trew presents a new Craftsman-inspired listing at 7337 Valencia Grove Court. Built by Ashton Woods in 2010, the home offers three bedrooms, two bathrooms, two covered porches, and many special builder upgrades. The property is close to Clear Fork, Waterside, Hwy I-20, and the Chisholm Trail Parkway. The home rests on a large corner lot that provides plenty of room for a pool or play area.
As one enters the home, one notes the large plank, hand-scraped wood floors. The dining room is gracious, with impressive crown molding and baseboards. The kitchen opens to the living and breakfast rooms. It includes granite countertops, name-brand stainless oven with convection and built-in microwave, gas cooktop, and prep-island. The rich cabinetry accents the elegant floors and compliments the granite. The breakfast area includes natural light and window seat. The living room is grounded by a warm fireplace and provides views to the verdant backyard.
The master suite is spacious with room for a small seating area, if desired. The master bath includes dual sinks, separate shower, garden tub, and a walk-in closet. There are two additional bedrooms, and one could easily convert to an office.
For additional information or to view more photos, visit SusannaBartolomei.WilliamsTrew.com. The home will be open Sunday, March 10 from 2 to 4 p.m. To schedule a private showing, contact Bartolomei at 817-862-4428.
