Williams Trew | Fort Worth

The home at 2301 Carleton Avenue is in the heart of the Hillcrest Addition of the established tree-lined Arlington Heights neighborhood. Thoughtfully remodeled, the home of character is coupled with a low maintenance lifestyle and a large list of amenities.
Upon entering the home, guests are immediately aware of sunlight streaming through the wood windows enhancing the freshly painted walls and crown molding. A classic wood burning fireplace centers the spacious living and dining areas of past and present. The inviting kitchen boasts gourmet appliances and space for gathering. A cozy study/office or second living area is off the kitchen and overlooks the landscaped backyard.
Two spacious and cheerful bedrooms compliment the floorplan. The master has ample closet space with a en suite bath. The second bedroom also with ample closet space has a large hall bath for guests.
Custom plantation shutters are throughout the home. The attic has plenty of storage with easy hall access. Totally floored and sheetrock, this area could eventually be another bedroom if desired. There is also humidity protection underneath the pier and beam home. A two-car garage and carport with new driveway to the curb adds another plus among the many.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram
#ReadLocal
The home is priced $399,000 and is open Sunday, March 10 from 2 to 4 p.m. For a private showing or additional questions, contact Kris Karr at 817-821-0797 or Kendall Kostohryz at 817-821-0212.
Comments