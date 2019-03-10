Williams Trew | Aledo

The French Country custom home at 360 Belle Circle is located on 6.72 rolling acres, overlooking a pond surrounded by mature oak trees. The fully-fenced and gated property is located on a private cul-de-sac off of Aledo’s coveted Jenkins Road.
The home has four generous bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms and two powder baths. The chef’s kitchen features hand crafted cabinets, an oversized island with designer countertops and commercial-grade appliances, including a 48-inch top-of-the-line dual fuel, double oven with griddle range, independent 36-inch top-of-the-line refrigerator and 36-inch freezer, beverage drawer and microwave drawer. Flooring includes hand-scraped oak wood floors with onsite custom distressing and staining, custom tile and travertine in the bathrooms, custom brick flooring in the laundry, and a unique penny floor in the mudroom bath.
Additional rooms include a game room, media room, dance room, art room, office, FEMA tornado safe room and expansive decked attic for storage. Whole house audio includes 12-zone outputs with ceiling mounted speakers featuring each room with separate volume controls.
There is a heated play pool with pebble tech, large custom paver deck and flagstone trim. The 320 square foot pool cabana features an entertainment system including weather-protected television and 5.1 surround stereo system, and a kitchen with black-leathered granite two-tier counter tops, stainless-steel cabinets, refrigerator, sink and various mood lighting options.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram
#ReadLocal
Foam insulated and vented 30-foot by 40-foot steel shop has 100 amp electric service and running water. An additional pad is located next to the shop for added storage of RV, vehicles or trailers. The property also includes a 575 square foot one-bedroom guest cottage with a pond view from the covered front porch.
For additional information contact Rees Atkins at 817-9808321 or Piper Pardue at 817-269-8735.
.
Comments