Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International | Smart Homes

Susanna Gorski Bartolomei of the Martha Williams Group at Williams Trew presents a new Craftsman-inspired listing at 7337 Valencia Grove Court. Built by Ashton Woods in 2010, the home offers three bedrooms, two bathrooms, two covered porches, and many special builder upgrades. The property is close to Clear Fork, Waterside, Hwy I-20, and the Chisholm Trail Parkway. The home rests on a large corner lot that provides plenty of room for a pool or play area.