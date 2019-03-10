Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International | Smart Homes

Homes are getting smarter and smarter, says mansionglobal.com, a premier digital destination connecting the world’s affluent real estate buyers with prestige properties across the globe. Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty already offers smart homes of all sorts, equipped with energy and timesaving devices galore. Here, a few must-haves that are on the market now.
The buzz about smart speakers is getting louder. Speakers can now do everything from waking one up in the morning to answering those burning questions. (“How many miles is it to Manhattan”) Many smart speakers can also adjust their audio output so that they always achieve a surround-sound effect no matter where one puts them, plus they can control other smart-home devices and even catch one up on the news.
Combining traditional cooking methods with modern-day technologies, ovens have joined the realm of smart appliances. Radio frequency allows one oven to communicate to food, adjusting settings as the dish cooks. Others offer built-in HD cameras so one can remotely check on a meal. Others offer sleek touchscreen doors.
Mesh Wi-Fi systems are on the rise. Made up of multiple routers with overlapping networks that comprise a single system, mesh Wi-Fi works to virtually eliminate pesky dead zones. As a side benefit, most mesh systems represent a huge leap forward in the aesthetic of Wi-Fi routers. Ranging from quietly inoffensive to purely elegant, these new routers don’t beg to be hidden behind a houseplants.
