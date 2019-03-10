Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | Craftsman Architecture

The home at 9208 Ravenswood Drive in Granbury, just an hour southwest of Fort Worth, is a modern-day interpretation of the classic Craftsman style.
Craftsman architecture, also known as Arts and Crafts, was a reaction to the excesses of Victorian architecture. Craftsman homes, with their typically handcrafted wood details inside and outside, are a satisfying way to experience what has been called ‘serious architecture.’ A Craftsman house’s simple, elegant design keeps it from seeming dated, and its typically high-quality construction stands the test of time.
The style’s design cues are distinctive: low-pitched roofs with wide eaves adorned with triangular brackets; a dominant chimney; and porches with thick columns atop wide, tapered bases. Exposed beams are common, too, both on porches and in rooms. Craftsman’s open floor plans were a reaction, too, to the smaller, boxier rooms of other styles, and typically feature built-in furniture and built-in light fixtures.
Famous examples are the Gamble house of 1908, in Pasadena, California, by brothers Charles and Henry Greene, and the featured homes in Must Love Dogs and Monster-in-Law.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram
#ReadLocal
The home at 9208 Ravenswood Drive was built in 2012, sited on nearly 3 acres that include Brazos River frontage. It offers four bedrooms, two full baths and sweeping countryside views, plus a first-floor master suite and a multifunctional loft space on the second floor. The open floor plan and a wall-of-windows help fill the home with natural light.
The home, priced $448,500 is represented by Carley J. Moore.
For Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty, 2018 marked the brokerage’s fourth consecutive year of multibillion-dollar sales, and its seventh consecutive year of sales of more than $1 billion.Its briggsfreeman.com website is an award-winning portal featuring properties, neighborhoods, schools, virtual tours, architecture guides, market data and more.
Comments