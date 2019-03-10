Williams Trew | Fort Worth

The home at 4432 Dunwick Lane, with curb appeal is conveniently located in Overton Park, providing close proximity to the park’s walking and biking trails, access to the Trinity Trails System, an elementary school, great dining opportunities, and The Shops at Clearfork. The oversized trees provide wonderful shade to the majority of the yard, and the landscaping that borders the home is vibrant and well-manicured.
The one-owner, impeccably maintained home was custom built in 1972. Although there have been several updates throughout the years, the home still maintains its 1970's charm. The 3,238 square foot home holds two living areas, large dining room, nice kitchen with large breakfast area, and a sun room.
The large back yard is nicely landscaped and has ample room for a pool addition or outdoor kitchen.
The home at 4432 Dunwick Lane is priced $614,900. For additional information contact Blake Barry and Joan Trew of Trew Barry Group at 817-832-9940 or blake@williamstrew.com
